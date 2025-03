The much-awaited trailer of L2: Empuraan is finally here! Mohanlal reprises his iconic role as Stephen Nedumpally in this thrilling sequel to Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the trailer teases intense action, gripping drama, and the rise of a powerful leader. With new characters and a high-stakes plot, fans are in for a cinematic spectacle. The film hits theaters on March 27, 2025! Are you ready?