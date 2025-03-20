World News

Key facts about Asteroid near Earth

Here are 8 key points about Asteroid 2014 TN17 and why it’s being closely observed.

Size and Speed:

Asteroid 2014 TN17 is approximately twice the size of the Taj Mahal and speeds at an incredible speed of 77,282 km/h.

Safe Distance:

NASA revealed that it will pass Earth at a distance of 5 million km, which is 13 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. 

Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA):

Despite the safe distance and other parameters, it's considered a PHA. There is a chance of a future risk if its orbit deviates.

Apollo Group Asteroid:

This is said to belong to the Apollo family of near-Earth objects, which are known to cross Earth’s orbital path often.

Risk of Orbital Shift:

A slight change in its trajectory, caused by any factor like gravitational forces or collisions with space debris, could possibly bring it closer to Earth in the future.

Monitoring Efforts:

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) and other global agencies are tracking the asteroid using advanced telescopes and radar systems.

Impact Consequences:

If an asteroid of this size were to collide with Earth, it could release energy equivalent to hundreds of nuclear explosions, causing destruction and climate disruption.

Historical Context:

The 1908 Tunguska event in Siberia, which flattened 2,000 square kilometers of forest, was caused by an object half the size of 2014 TN17.

