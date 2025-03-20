World News
Here are 8 key points about Asteroid 2014 TN17 and why it’s being closely observed.
Asteroid 2014 TN17 is approximately twice the size of the Taj Mahal and speeds at an incredible speed of 77,282 km/h.
NASA revealed that it will pass Earth at a distance of 5 million km, which is 13 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.
Despite the safe distance and other parameters, it's considered a PHA. There is a chance of a future risk if its orbit deviates.
This is said to belong to the Apollo family of near-Earth objects, which are known to cross Earth’s orbital path often.
A slight change in its trajectory, caused by any factor like gravitational forces or collisions with space debris, could possibly bring it closer to Earth in the future.
NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) and other global agencies are tracking the asteroid using advanced telescopes and radar systems.
If an asteroid of this size were to collide with Earth, it could release energy equivalent to hundreds of nuclear explosions, causing destruction and climate disruption.
The 1908 Tunguska event in Siberia, which flattened 2,000 square kilometers of forest, was caused by an object half the size of 2014 TN17.
