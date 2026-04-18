4 5 Image Credit : our own

Vikram the dubbing artist

Not just for Vikram, 'Sethu' was also the directorial debut for Bala. The film's success brought Vikram's amazing acting to the masses. But many don't know that during the 90s, Vikram also worked as a dubbing artist. In fact, he was the voice for actor Ajith in his debut film, 'Amaravathi'.