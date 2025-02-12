Chiranjeevi wants Ram Charan to have a boy to 'continue legacy'; receives flak for his 'sexist' remarks

Telugu star Chiranjeevi recently faced backlash for his remarks at the Brahma Anandam pre-release event, where he expressed disappointment over not having a grandson to continue his legacy. His comments sparked criticism for being misogynistic and outdated, leading to debates on gender equality

article_image1
At the Brahma Anandam pre-release event, Chiranjeevi expressed disappointment over not having a grandson to carry forward his legacy. He mentioned that being at home felt like being a warden in a ladies' hostel, surrounded by women. He shared that he had encouraged his son, Ram Charan, to have a son this time, as his daughter was already the apple of his eye. However, he admitted feeling worried that they might have another girl

article_image2

His remarks received strong criticism from netizens, who found them misogynistic and outdated. Many questioned why he feared having a granddaughter and pointed out that girls are equally capable of carrying forward a legacy. Some expressed disappointment over such statements being made in public, suggesting that they send a regressive message

article_image3

Several users on social media criticized Chiranjeevi’s recent behavior, noting that he had been making controversial statements in public. They highlighted his use of inappropriate language, his comments on having a male heir, and his failure to support his brother Pawan Kalyan at crucial times. Some stated that his recent actions were damaging his long-held image

article_image4

Fans who respected Chiranjeevi as an actor sought clarification on his statement. They questioned whether he genuinely believed a legacy could only be carried forward by a male child or if his remark was made in jest at the event. Others shared their personal experiences, expressing frustration over societal pressure to have a male child

article_image5

Despite his comments, Chiranjeevi had previously shown deep affection for his granddaughter. He had announced her birth in 2023, revealing her name as Klin Kaara Konidela, inspired by the Lalitha Sahasranamam, which signifies transformative and purifying energy. Meanwhile, on the professional front, he was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar, and he is set to appear in Vishwambhara and an upcoming project directed by Srikanth Odela

