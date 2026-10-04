Megastar Chiranjeevi condemned an AI-morphed video of Janhvi Kapoor, calling it 'cruel and shameful.' He urged the film industry to form a committee to tackle such abuse and called for legal action against creators and distributors of such content.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has spoken out against an AI-generated video that digitally morphed actress Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance from the song ‘Chuttamalle’ from Devara: Part 1, calling for action against those creating and sharing such content. The actor said the misuse of AI to create “degrading and morphed videos” of women cannot be treated as a joke or entertainment. He also called for people from the film industry to come together to tackle such cases.

In a post on X, Chiranjeevi said he was deeply disturbed by the video and strongly condemned the use of AI for such content. “I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them,” he wrote. I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse. Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment. I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible. The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse. Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse @revanth_anumula @ncbn @AmitShah @AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2026

A Call for Collective Responsibility

Chiranjeevi also said that such incidents should not be seen as a problem concerning only one person or film. He said anyone could become a victim of such misuse of technology. “This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse,” he added.

The actor further called for those who create or knowingly spread such content to be held responsible under the law. “Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment,” he said.

Proposed Action Plan

Chiranjeevi also said he plans to take up the matter with the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers’ Council and other industry bodies. He suggested setting up a committee and support cell to help people affected by such content and work with cyber crime authorities.

He also urged the Telugu film industry, including artists, technicians, audiences and fans, to come together against the misuse of AI. “I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse,” he said.

'Report, Don't Share': A Plea to the Public

Chiranjeevi asked people not to watch, download or share such videos, even if their intention is to condemn them. Instead, he urged them to report such content to social media platforms and cyber crime authorities.

Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The song ‘Chuttamalle’ was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao. (ANI)