'Chhaava' Box-office Day 13: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's film nears 400 crores; Read on

Chhaava, a historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar, is dominating the box office with its stellar run. Based on Shivaji Sawant’s novel, the film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

Box Office Success

Chhaava, the historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar, continues its impressive performance at the box office. Since its release on February 14, the film has maintained strong momentum, aided by holidays and positive word of mouth. On its 13th day, it collected ₹21.75 crore, bringing its total Indian net earnings to ₹385 crore. The Maha Shivratri holiday contributed to a surge in collections, increasing from ₹18.5 crore on the previous day. With a 34.10% Hindi occupancy rate, the movie saw significant audience turnout, especially during the afternoon and evening shows

budget 2025
article_image2

Global Impact

The film is making a mark internationally as well, surpassing ₹250 crore worldwide and securing its position as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far

article_image3

Story and Recognition

Chhaava, based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel, portrays the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty. The film received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who acknowledged Maharashtra’s contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema while referencing the widespread success of Chhaava

article_image4

Upcoming Telugu Release

Riding on its box office success, Chhaava is set for a Telugu release on March 7, as announced by Maddock Films. The Telugu version, featuring a newly released poster of Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be distributed by Geetha Arts

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date – Details inside

BREAKING: Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife found dead at home

Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy & their dog found dead at home: Cops

'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage MEG

'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims dmn

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims

Rohit Saraf Congratulates Prajakta Koli on her wedding: Are the love rumors true? MEG

Rohit Saraf Congratulates Prajakta Koli on her wedding: Are the love rumors true?

Recent Stories

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH) ddr

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH)

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools anr

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date – Details inside

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1 iwh

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on RBA

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon
The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

Video Icon
'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

Video Icon
Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Video Icon