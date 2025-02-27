'Chhaava' Box-office Day 13: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's film nears 400 crores; Read on

Chhaava, a historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar, is dominating the box office with its stellar run. Based on Shivaji Sawant’s novel, the film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Box Office Success

Chhaava, the historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar, continues its impressive performance at the box office. Since its release on February 14, the film has maintained strong momentum, aided by holidays and positive word of mouth. On its 13th day, it collected ₹21.75 crore, bringing its total Indian net earnings to ₹385 crore. The Maha Shivratri holiday contributed to a surge in collections, increasing from ₹18.5 crore on the previous day. With a 34.10% Hindi occupancy rate, the movie saw significant audience turnout, especially during the afternoon and evening shows

Global Impact

The film is making a mark internationally as well, surpassing ₹250 crore worldwide and securing its position as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far

Story and Recognition

Chhaava, based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel, portrays the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty. The film received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who acknowledged Maharashtra’s contribution to both Marathi and Hindi cinema while referencing the widespread success of Chhaava

Upcoming Telugu Release

Riding on its box office success, Chhaava is set for a Telugu release on March 7, as announced by Maddock Films. The Telugu version, featuring a newly released poster of Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be distributed by Geetha Arts

Latest Videos