'Chhaava' Box-Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer earns THIS; Check here

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office. Released on February 14th, Chhaava has taken the box office by storm. The film had a spectacular opening day and became the biggest opener of 2025. Meanwhile, the second-day collection figures have been released. Looking at the figures, it can be said that Chhaava has taken a big leap on the second day as well. According to sacnilk.com, Chhaava did a business of 36.5 crore on the second day

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at the Box Office

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshay Khanna's film Chhaava received mixed reviews upon its release. The film broke several big records on its opening day. Chhaava became the biggest opening film of 2025 so far and also became the biggest opening movie of Vicky Kaushal's career. According to sacnilk.com, Chhaava opened at the box office with 31 crore on the first day. On the second day, it did a business of 36.5 crore. Thus, the film's two-day earnings have reached 67.5 crore. Talking about the worldwide collection, the film has collected 102.50 crore in two days

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Maharani Yesubai. Akshay Khanna plays the role of Aurangzeb. Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar Singh are also in the film. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie's budget is 130 crore. Trade experts believe that at the rate the film is earning, it will soon recover its cost

