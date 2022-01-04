  • Facebook
    Celebs spotting: Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor and more seen in Mumbai

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
    Here is your daily dosage of Bollywood stars' photographs. Where and how your favourite actors were spotted in Mumbai on January 4.

     

    On January 4, we saw many stars at the Mumbai airport, shooting at film studios and chilling with friends. Let us look at their stylish pictures.

    Kartik Aaryan was spotted outside his house in Mumbai today morning. A video went viral where his fans were standing outside Kartik's Mumbai residence and yelling his name. 

    Today evening Kartik Aaryan was spotted playing football in Juhu. Kartik recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Shehzada. 

    Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside Luv Ranjan's office at Juhu, Mumbai. Ranbir was seen posing and waving for the camera. 
     

    Ananya Panday was spotted outside Vrindavan Studio in Malad. Ananya was seen in a grey outfit posing for the shutterbags.
     

    Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Sonnalli Seygall was clicked in Bandra donning a school uniform. She was last seen in the Bollywood film Jai Mummy Di. 
     

    Bollywood star Ajay Devgan was spotted at the Sunny Super Sound in Juhu, Mumbai. His new looks caught our eyes wearing a black shawl paired with black trousers and had a ‘mala’ on his neck.
     

    Shweta Tiwari was spotted at the Mumbai Airport in all white. The actress recently shared photos of the vacay on her social media handle and sent New Year wishes to her fans.

