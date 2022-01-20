  • Facebook
    Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Kangana Ranaut to Yohani and more snapped in Mumbai

    First Published Jan 20, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
    Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood celebrities' pictures. Here's how your favourite stars were spotted in Mumbai on January 20.

     

    Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Kangana Ranaut to Yohani and more snapped in Mumbai RCB

    On January 20, we saw many stars posing for the cameras, from Malaika Arora to Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor and many more; let us look at their amazing pictures.
     

    Singer Yohani was spotted at Versova. Sri Lankan star found fame across the world with the song 'Manike Mage Hithe'

    Singer Yohani was spotted at Versova. Sri Lankan star found fame across the world with the song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ 
     

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in Khar, Mumbai. She was seen in orange crop-top and blue jeans.

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in Khar, Mumbai. She was seen in orange crop-top and blue jeans.

    Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Kangana Ranaut to Yohani and more snapped in Mumbai RCB

    Urfi Javed surprised fans by donning white saree with printed pink leaves on it. The fabric appeared to be a breathy chiffon saree with prints all over it.

    Malaika Arora was spotted in white cycling shorts and the same colour sweatshirt. She was seen posing for the shutterbugs.

    Malaika Arora was spotted in white cycling shorts and the same colour sweatshirt. She was seen posing for the shutterbugs. 

    Kangana Ranaut looked perfect in a white knee-length kurta which she styled with a white handbag and white flat footwear.

    Kangana Ranaut looked perfect in a white knee-length kurta which she styled with a white handbag and white flat footwear. 

    Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Kangana Ranaut to Yohani and more snapped in Mumbai RCB

    John Abraham was spotted outside a book Store in Bandra. Reportedly he has increased his fee to Rs 20 crores; the star will be next seen in ‘Pathan,’and ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

    Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Kangana Ranaut to Yohani and more snapped in Mumbai RCB

    Romanian model-singer Iulia Vantur is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan for a while now. Today, she was spotted at Manish Malhotra Store in Bandra.

