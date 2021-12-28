Celeb spotted: Malaika Arora to Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor clicked in style

Here, your daily dosage of celebs pictures is right here. Check out the images of your favourite celebrities spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 28.

Here, your daily dosage of celebs pictures is right here. Check out the images of your favourite celebrities spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 28.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often grab headlines for their rumoured romance. The two have headed for a romantic vacation in the Maldives to ring in New Year 2022.

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a lilac jersey dress paired with white boots. She was seen carrying an expensive Christian Dior tode bag.

Another lovebird, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the airport. Alia Bhatt was wearing an olive green trench coat over a similar coloured tee and trousers. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor wore olive green cargo pants and paired them with a blue tee.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were also seen at the Mumbai airport and their kids.The Deshmukh family was seen happy for the vacation.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were spotted hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport ahead of the New Year.

Malaika Arora snapped in Bandra in a white shirt oversize dress with shorts. She is one of the stylish celebs in Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor, the 'Pilate girl' was spotted at a gym near Khar, Mumbai. She was seen in orange tank-top and yellow shorts.

Nushrat Bharucha was spotted at Salon in Juhu, Mumbai. She was seen carrying an expensive Louis Vuitton iconic monogram bag.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked stylish in casual wear today. He was spotted at a Krome studio in the Bandra, Mumbai.

Mouni Roy is all decked up as she leaves Mumbai to enjoy her New Year in some fantastic place. She was seen in black pants and a white shirt, perfect classic look.

Aayush Sharma was spotted at the airport with his family. He was seen posing and smiling for the shutterbugs