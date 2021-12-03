Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh?

Just as the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is approaching, there are daily fresh updates doing rounds in the media regarding its preparation, guest list, etc. Their marriage is going to be the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year 2021, undoubtedly. On Friday evening, Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside Katrina Kaif’s residence, the day when reports claimed they would have their court marriage.

Latest reports suggest that the groom’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal will not be attending the wedding alone. In fact, he will be attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding with his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, reportedly.

As per reports, Sunny Kaushal shares a good bond with his to-be sister-in-law Katrin Kaif. When Sunny Kaushal celebrated his birthday on September 28, his Bhabhi to be, Katrina Kaif took to her social media to wish her devar a very happy birthday. Furthermore, in an interview, Sunny Kaushal had said that he finds Katrina Kaif very ‘sweet’. He had also met Katrina Kaif during the launch of Amazon Prime’s ‘The Forgotten Arym’ This certainly shows how this devar-bhabhi jodi shares a strong bond, and at the same time, are getting stronger by the day.

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh have been tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, similar to the power couple of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. However, during the screening of Sunny Kaushal’s ‘Shiddat’, in which he was paired opposite Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh were spotted together. That is when the gossip mills were abuzz with their ‘romantic relationship’, even though there has been no official confirmation by them on this.

Coming back to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, the couple will take a helicopter ride from Jaipur airport to Sawai Madhopur district, in order to avoid any media glare. Their wedding celebrations are expected to be held from December 07 to December 09 at Six Sense Fort and Resort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.