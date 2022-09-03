Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt-starrer picks up craze in Delhi, Mumbai

    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    The advance booking for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra began on Friday. Per the first day figures, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film seems to be gaining a lot of traction in the Hindi region. The film is also expected to do well in the global market.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. With only a week left for the film’s worldwide release, the makers have begun the advance booking for Ayan Mukherji’s mega-budget pan-India film. The initial figures for advance booking started from Friday have been revealed. Although it has been only a day since the advance bookings were started, Brahmastra already seems to be doing good with the numbers. The film has earned a good amount through ticket booking not only in India but also abroad.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    According to media reports, around 10,631 tickets have been sold for the Hindi version of Ayan Mukerji's film. At the time of filing this report, the Hindi version of Brahmastra has earned roughly Rs 51 lakh through advance booking, reportedly. The craze around Brahmastra is not only in India but also across the globe. Per the reports, roughly $70,000 USD have collected through advance booking in the United States of America.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Furthermore, per the reports, most advance bookings for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer have been made for the 3D version. This is the reason that the makers have earned Rs 50.63 lakh from the 3D version of the film. At the same time, only 20 tickets for the 2D version have been sold.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    It has also been revealed in media reports that the craze for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s films in tier one cities is highest in Delhi NCR. In this region, the makers have reportedly done a business of Rs 11.08 lakh so far through advance booking. At the same time, the film has collected only Rs 3.93 lakh in Mumbai.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    The advance booking figures: 
    Mumbai: Rs 3.93 lakh
    NCR: Rs 11.08 lakh
    Pune: Rs 1.46 lakh
    Bengaluru: Rs 2.56 lakh
    Hyderabad: Rs 8.34 lakh
    Kolkata: Rs 1.23 lakh
    Ahmedabad: Rs 59.89 thousand
    Chennai: Rs 2.86 lakh

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    The multi-starrer film 'Brahmastra' is being released on 8000 screens worldwide, which is going to be the biggest release for a Hindi film to date. Aof these 8,000 screens, the film which is being released under the banner of Star Studios, has got 5000 screens in India and 3000 screens abroad. Previously, it was Prashanth Neel’s Yash-starrer film ‘KGF 2' that was released across 8000 screens.

