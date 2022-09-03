Brahmastra advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt-starrer picks up craze in Delhi, Mumbai

The advance booking for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra began on Friday. Per the first day figures, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film seems to be gaining a lot of traction in the Hindi region. The film is also expected to do well in the global market.

Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. With only a week left for the film’s worldwide release, the makers have begun the advance booking for Ayan Mukherji’s mega-budget pan-India film. The initial figures for advance booking started from Friday have been revealed. Although it has been only a day since the advance bookings were started, Brahmastra already seems to be doing good with the numbers. The film has earned a good amount through ticket booking not only in India but also abroad.

According to media reports, around 10,631 tickets have been sold for the Hindi version of Ayan Mukerji's film. At the time of filing this report, the Hindi version of Brahmastra has earned roughly Rs 51 lakh through advance booking, reportedly. The craze around Brahmastra is not only in India but also across the globe. Per the reports, roughly $70,000 USD have collected through advance booking in the United States of America. ALSO READ: Video and photos: Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan goes BOLD and SEXY in black

Furthermore, per the reports, most advance bookings for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer have been made for the 3D version. This is the reason that the makers have earned Rs 50.63 lakh from the 3D version of the film. At the same time, only 20 tickets for the 2D version have been sold. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt takes maternity fashion a notch up with ‘baby onboard’ sign in pink

It has also been revealed in media reports that the craze for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s films in tier one cities is highest in Delhi NCR. In this region, the makers have reportedly done a business of Rs 11.08 lakh so far through advance booking. At the same time, the film has collected only Rs 3.93 lakh in Mumbai.

The advance booking figures:

Mumbai: Rs 3.93 lakh

NCR: Rs 11.08 lakh

Pune: Rs 1.46 lakh

Bengaluru: Rs 2.56 lakh

Hyderabad: Rs 8.34 lakh

Kolkata: Rs 1.23 lakh

Ahmedabad: Rs 59.89 thousand

Chennai: Rs 2.86 lakh

