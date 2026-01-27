Border 2 witnessed a spectacular jump on its fourth day, powered by the Republic Day holiday. The film earned around Rs 59 crore on Monday, pushing its four-day domestic total to Rs 180 crore. Day-wise figures show strong upward momentum, with collections growing each day since release. Theatre occupancy remained impressive throughout the day, especially during afternoon and evening shows, confirming strong audience turnout across regions. With overseas numbers also adding significantly, the worldwide total has already reached approximately Rs 231 crore, and is expected to touch Rs 245 crore once full international figures are added.