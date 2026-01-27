- Home
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s Border 2 delivered a thunderous Republic Day surge at box office, crossing Rs 180 crore domestically in just 4 days. The war epic has outpaced recent blockbusters and is racing towards Rs 250 crore
REPUBLIC DAY BOOST DRIVES MASSIVE DAY 4 COLLECTION
Border 2 witnessed a spectacular jump on its fourth day, powered by the Republic Day holiday. The film earned around Rs 59 crore on Monday, pushing its four-day domestic total to Rs 180 crore. Day-wise figures show strong upward momentum, with collections growing each day since release. Theatre occupancy remained impressive throughout the day, especially during afternoon and evening shows, confirming strong audience turnout across regions. With overseas numbers also adding significantly, the worldwide total has already reached approximately Rs 231 crore, and is expected to touch Rs 245 crore once full international figures are added.
BORDER 2 OUTPERFORMS RECENT BLOCKBUSTERS
The Sunny Deol-led war drama has outshined several recent Hindi big-ticket films in day four performance. Compared to Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Pathaan, and even Gadar 2, Border 2 recorded a far stronger first Monday trend. This superior weekday hold signals robust word-of-mouth and sustained footfall. By surpassing films led by top contemporary stars, Border 2 has established itself as the strongest Republic Day weekend performer in recent years and is now positioned as the first major blockbuster of 2026.
FILM SET FOR LONG RUN AS LIFETIME PROJECTIONS SOAR
While a natural drop is expected from Tuesday onward, trade projections remain highly optimistic. If Border 2 maintains steady weekday collections, its lifetime worldwide gross could reach the Rs 400 to 450 crore range. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Bhushan Kumar, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and leading female actors Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. The coming weekdays will determine the final scale of its historic box office run.
