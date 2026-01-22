- Home
Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol's Action-Packed Sequel Earns Crores Before Release; Check
Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated film Border 2 is creating a buzz ahead of its release, raking in crores from advance bookings. With just one day to go, excitement among fans is soaring.
Border 2 Advance Booking Latest Report
According to sacnilk.com, 175,982 'Border 2' tickets have been sold for day one. This number is from booking apps only and doesn't include blocked seats.
Border 2 Collection, from advance booking?
The film has made about ₹5.65 crore from pre-sales, excluding blocked seats. With blocked seats, the collection reaches around ₹9.94 crore.
'Border 2' earned the most in Delhi
Region-wise, Delhi leads 'Border 2' advance bookings with ₹1.43 crore (₹2.18 crore with blocked seats). Maharashtra is second with ₹72.93 lakh (₹1.44 crore with blocked seats).
Will 'Border 2' break 'Gadar 2's record?
'Gadar 2' had the highest advance booking for a Sunny Deol film, with 722,821 tickets sold for a ₹17.6 crore collection. 'Border 2' is currently trailing this figure.
Will 'Border 2' be the biggest opener of 2026?
'Border 2' is set to be 2026's biggest Bollywood opener. 'Ikkis' is currently the top opener with ₹6.50 crore. Among Indian films, 'The Raja Saab' leads with ₹53.75 crore.
