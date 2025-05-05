Devdas to Parineeta: 5 Bollywood films inspired by Bengali stories
Five Bollywood films inspired by Bengali cinema. Movies like Devdas, Parineeta, Bawarchi, and Chupke Chupke proved to be superhits. Find out which ones were hits and which ones weren't
| Published : May 05 2025, 06:28 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Besides South and Hollywood, Bollywood has remade many hit films from regional industries. Here we are talking about five such films, which are inspired by Bengali stories.
27
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Bollywood remade 5 Bengali stories. 4 of them proved to be blockbusters. These movies earned tremendously.
37
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Bawarchi: The 1972 film Bawarchi, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, starred Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bhaduri, Asrani, A. K. Hangal, and Durga Khote. This film is inspired by the Bengali film 'Galpa Holeo Satyi' (1966).
47
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Chupke Chupke: Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Chupke Chupke is a remake of the Bengali film 'Chhadmabeshi'. This film is considered a cult classic comedy.
57
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Devdas: Several films have been made in Bollywood based on the classic novel 'Devdas' written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Among them, 'Devdas' starring Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and Shahrukh Khan proved to be a blockbuster.
67
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Parineeta: Another film based on the works of novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay is 'Parineeta'. This movie, starring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan, was a hit. Made on a budget of 16 crores, the film earned over 31 crores worldwide.
77
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Jalebi: The Bollywood romantic drama film Jalebi was directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. It was released in 2018. It is a remake of the Bengali film Praktan (2016). It stars Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra, and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles.
Top Stories