Bahubali, Kalank to Devdas: 8 most expensive Bollywood film sets

Some films made in the country have lavish and magnificent sets, on which the makers spent a fortune. Among these, 35 crores were spent on the sets of the film Bahubali
Designing the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas cost over 20 crores. The Chandramukhi's kotha shown in the film was built for 12 crores
Karan Johar's Kalank featured magnificent sets. According to reports, approximately 15 crore rupees were spent on creating the film's sets
SS Rajamouli's Bahubali showcased several large and opulent sets. 35 crores were spent on creating the sets, including the Mahishmati kingdom
Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo featured several palaces. The cost of creating the sets for this film was around 13 to 15 crores
Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar's set was also built in Karjat. Reports suggest that 12 crore rupees were spent on creating the film's sets
Director Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet may have been a disaster, but the makers spent crores on its sets. The cost of making these sets was 26 crores
Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat also featured grand sets. Reports suggest that about 15 crores were spent on making the film's sets
Rahul Dholakia's Raees also featured magnificent sets. The makers spent a considerable amount on creating these sets. Raees's sets cost 12 crores
