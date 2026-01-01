- Home
- Entertainment
- Bollywood's 5 Longest Songs: Where Does 'Border's' Sandese Aate Hain Rank? Check Here
Bollywood's 5 Longest Songs: Where Does 'Border's' Sandese Aate Hain Rank? Check Here
The first song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Border 2' is set to release on January 2. It's a recreation of the song 'Sandese Aate Hain' from the 1997 film 'Border', which is counted among the longest songs in Bollywood
5. Song: The Medley Song
- Film: Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002)
- Duration: 12.10 Minutes
Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and others, this medley features the cast including Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.
4. Song: Ek Mulaqat Zaroori Hai Sanam
- Film: Sirf Tum (1999)
- Duration: 12.13 Minutes
This song from 'Sirf Tum', directed by Ahathian, was written by Sameer and sung by Ameen Sabri and Faheed Sabri. It was composed by Nadeem-Shravan.
3. Song: Sunoji Dulhan
- Film: Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)
- Duration: 12.20 Minutes
This song was sung by Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and others. It was filmed on the entire cast, including Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre.
2. Song: Main Kahin Bhi Rahoon
- Film: LOC Kargil (2003)
- Duration: 12.51 Minutes
This song from J.P. Dutta's 'LOC Kargil' was filmed on the film's large star cast. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics, and Anu Malik composed the music.
1. Song: Sandese Aate Hain
- Film: Border (1997)
- Duration: 13.49 Minutes
Composed by Anu Malik for J.P. Dutta's 'Border', with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod and featured the entire star cast.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.