Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Black to Barfi to Taare Zaamen Par: 5 movies that depicted autism

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    The new era of Bollywood films is not just about dancing and singing; instead, the producers are tackling some really serious subjects in order to showcase dark and daring personalities. Autism, a representation of mentally and physically challenged persons who turn tough under stressful situations, is one such tendency observed in Bollywood films.

    Let's take a look at five films that show autism.

    Taare Zameen Par

    Starring 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan and child actor Darsheel Safari, the film depicted some really tough occasions in a child's life. The film depicts his journey, struggle, and fight to overcome adversity brilliantly.

    Also Read | Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor groove to Rishi Kapoor’s song as tribute; watch

    Barfi

    Priyanka Chopra stole the show as an autistic person in Barfi! Jhilmil, her role, showed the challenges and sufferings of an autistic person. It is also worth noting that only Anurag Basu could have handled the matter tastefully.

    Also Read | Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre-Oscars event costs a bomb?

    Koi Mil Gaya

    Hrithik Roshan's role in Koi Mil Gaya Rohit depicts the difficulties that a mentally challenged people encounters when suffering from this illness. Such children are frequently harassed at school and in society, causing them to fall behind in life.

    Also Read | Hrithik Roshan finds rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s beauty as ‘timeless’

    Black

    The fundamental premise of the film is a lady and her ongoing fight with her gloomy reality. A little assistance may go a long way, and Amitab Bachchan fits the bill wonderfully.

    Also Read | Did you know Aishwarya Rai said no to Rani Mukherji's role in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'? Here's what actress said

    My Name is Khan: 

    Shahrukh Khan handled the topic of Austism wonderfully. The actor garnered widespread praise for his work in the film. According to reports, the actor struggled greatly to grasp the protagonist's character.

    Also Read | Want Shah Rukh Khan-like abs? Add this to your diet

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy over Chris Rock slap statement

    'Shocking, painful and inexcusable': Will Smith quits Oscars Academy

    All you need to know about Ganesh Acharya sexual harassment stalking case drb

    All you need to know about Ganesh Acharya's sexual harassment, stalking case

    Grammys 2022 Will BTS win the award for Butter drb

    Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous-ayh

    WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

    Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers RBA

    Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers

    Recent Stories

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022 Know history significance theme and more gcw

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme and more

    Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy over Chris Rock slap statement

    'Shocking, painful and inexcusable': Will Smith quits Oscars Academy

    The big message India, Russia sent to the world amid Ukraine war

    The big message India, Russia sent to the world amid Ukraine war

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs DC gujarat-delhi Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC, Match Prediction: Gujarat and Delhi to clash in epic thriller

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs RR mumbai-rajasthan prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs RR prediction: Can Mumbai regain winning ways against resilient Rajasthan?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon