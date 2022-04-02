Black to Barfi to Taare Zaamen Par: 5 movies that depicted autism

The new era of Bollywood films is not just about dancing and singing; instead, the producers are tackling some really serious subjects in order to showcase dark and daring personalities. Autism, a representation of mentally and physically challenged persons who turn tough under stressful situations, is one such tendency observed in Bollywood films.

Let's take a look at five films that show autism.

Taare Zameen Par Starring 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan and child actor Darsheel Safari, the film depicted some really tough occasions in a child's life. The film depicts his journey, struggle, and fight to overcome adversity brilliantly.

Barfi Priyanka Chopra stole the show as an autistic person in Barfi! Jhilmil, her role, showed the challenges and sufferings of an autistic person. It is also worth noting that only Anurag Basu could have handled the matter tastefully.

Koi Mil Gaya Hrithik Roshan's role in Koi Mil Gaya Rohit depicts the difficulties that a mentally challenged people encounters when suffering from this illness. Such children are frequently harassed at school and in society, causing them to fall behind in life.

Black The fundamental premise of the film is a lady and her ongoing fight with her gloomy reality. A little assistance may go a long way, and Amitab Bachchan fits the bill wonderfully.