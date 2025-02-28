Bipasha Basu spotted without makeup, faces trolls over weight and aging looks [PHOTOS]

Bipasha Basu's no-makeup pictures go viral on social media, with people trolling her for weight gain and aging. Fans called the look scary.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:16 AM IST

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu was recently spotted. She was seen in a casual look during this time.

budget 2025
article_image2

In such a situation, these photos of Bipasha are rapidly going viral on social media. People are trolling her.

article_image3

Bipasha Basu was spotted without makeup, embracing her natural look. During this time, her weight appeared to have increased, sparking online discussions and mixed reactions from netizens about her appearance.

article_image4

Because of this, people seeing her look said that Bipasha is getting old. Some called her look scary.

article_image5

Bipasha Basu has been away from films for a long time. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2020 web series Dangerous, leaving fans eager for her return to acting.

