Bipasha Basu spotted without makeup, faces trolls over weight and aging looks [PHOTOS]

Bipasha Basu's no-makeup pictures go viral on social media, with people trolling her for weight gain and aging. Fans called the look scary.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu was recently spotted. She was seen in a casual look during this time.

In such a situation, these photos of Bipasha are rapidly going viral on social media. People are trolling her.

Bipasha Basu was spotted without makeup, embracing her natural look. During this time, her weight appeared to have increased, sparking online discussions and mixed reactions from netizens about her appearance.

Because of this, people seeing her look said that Bipasha is getting old. Some called her look scary.

Bipasha Basu has been away from films for a long time. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2020 web series Dangerous, leaving fans eager for her return to acting.

