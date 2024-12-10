Binny Sebastian to Gopika Anil: Real-life professions of popular Malayalam TV serial actresses

New-gen Malayalam serial actors balance education and passion, with many having completed studies or pursued other careers before entering the acting world, showcasing their dedication and versatility. Discover the real-life professions of popular Malayalam television serial actresses.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

The new generation of actors in Malayalam serials is proving that education and passion can go hand in hand. Most have completed their studies before pursuing acting careers, and several have even embarked on successful professional journeys in other fields before making their mark on screen. Their varied backgrounds make for fascinating stories behind the characters they portray.  
 

article_image2

Binny Sebastian

Binny Sebastian, the lead actress in 'Geetha Govindam' on Asianet, has an impressive academic background—she is a doctor by profession. She began her journey in serials after completing her medical education, seamlessly translating her discipline into her acting career. Binny has excelled on screen, mirroring the dedication she showed in her studies. 

article_image3

Manjusha Martin

The popular and long-running serial 'Santhwanam' has featured several actors with impressive real-life qualifications. Nitha Ghosh, who appeared in Santhwanam, is a doctor by profession, while Manjusha Martin, another notable character in the same serial, is a qualified lawyer. 

article_image4

Gopika Anil

Gopika Anil is a familiar name to viewers, having gained fame as a child artist through roles in films such as 'Shivam' and 'Balettan'. She played Mohanlal’s daughter in 'Balettan' and quickly became a favourite among audiences. After completing her education and pursuing a career as an Ayurvedic doctor, Gopika Anil returned to the acting scene. She is now widely recognized for her role as Anjali in 'Santhwanam', where she has once again earned the love and admiration of viewers.

article_image5

Athira Madhav

Athira Madhav, known for her role in the serial 'Kudumbavilakku', offers another successful transition story. Before stepping into the spotlight, she worked at Technopark, balancing a professional career before transitioning to the world of acting.  

article_image6

Lakshmi Keerthana

Lakshmi Keerthana, a well-loved presence in the hit Malayalam serial 'Patharamattu', has captured the hearts of viewers with her role as Nayana. While Lakshmi plays a painter in 'Patharamattu', in real life, she is a teacher. Her ability to bring depth to her character while managing her role as an educator showcases the multi-faceted nature of these serial actors. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on NTI

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on

VIDEO Diljit Dosanjh visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple wearing white dhoti after his Indore Dil-Luminati concert RBA

VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple wearing white dhoti after his Indore concert

Raj Kundra porn case update: Actress Gehana Vashisht shares SHOCKING details; read what she said RBA

Raj Kundra porn case update: Actress Gehana Vashisht shares SHOCKING details; read what she said

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH]

When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on NTI

When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on

Recent Stories

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman dies after doctors leave sponge inside body during hysterectomy; DM orders probe

Vivo T3x to Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends gcw

Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on NTI

Actor Dharmendra faces legal trouble: Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba cheating case; Read on

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment vkp

'When you work 70 hours...': Netizens roast Narayana Murthy over Rs 50 crore lavish Bengaluru apartment

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested anr

Kerala: 65-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Pothencode; suspect arrested

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon