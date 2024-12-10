Binny Sebastian to Gopika Anil: Real-life professions of popular Malayalam TV serial actresses

New-gen Malayalam serial actors balance education and passion, with many having completed studies or pursued other careers before entering the acting world, showcasing their dedication and versatility. Discover the real-life professions of popular Malayalam television serial actresses.

The new generation of actors in Malayalam serials is proving that education and passion can go hand in hand. Most have completed their studies before pursuing acting careers, and several have even embarked on successful professional journeys in other fields before making their mark on screen. Their varied backgrounds make for fascinating stories behind the characters they portray.



Binny Sebastian Binny Sebastian, the lead actress in 'Geetha Govindam' on Asianet, has an impressive academic background—she is a doctor by profession. She began her journey in serials after completing her medical education, seamlessly translating her discipline into her acting career. Binny has excelled on screen, mirroring the dedication she showed in her studies.

Manjusha Martin

The popular and long-running serial 'Santhwanam' has featured several actors with impressive real-life qualifications. Nitha Ghosh, who appeared in Santhwanam, is a doctor by profession, while Manjusha Martin, another notable character in the same serial, is a qualified lawyer.

Gopika Anil Gopika Anil is a familiar name to viewers, having gained fame as a child artist through roles in films such as 'Shivam' and 'Balettan'. She played Mohanlal’s daughter in 'Balettan' and quickly became a favourite among audiences. After completing her education and pursuing a career as an Ayurvedic doctor, Gopika Anil returned to the acting scene. She is now widely recognized for her role as Anjali in 'Santhwanam', where she has once again earned the love and admiration of viewers.

Athira Madhav Athira Madhav, known for her role in the serial 'Kudumbavilakku', offers another successful transition story. Before stepping into the spotlight, she worked at Technopark, balancing a professional career before transitioning to the world of acting.

Lakshmi Keerthana Lakshmi Keerthana, a well-loved presence in the hit Malayalam serial 'Patharamattu', has captured the hearts of viewers with her role as Nayana. While Lakshmi plays a painter in 'Patharamattu', in real life, she is a teacher. Her ability to bring depth to her character while managing her role as an educator showcases the multi-faceted nature of these serial actors.

