Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna's fee LEAKED; here's how much Telugu Superstar is getting this year

Nagarjuna is ready to dazzle everyone with his hosting abilities in Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, but it is his pay that will take your breath away.



Photo Courtesy: Bigg Boss

BB down South, like Hindi Bigg Boss, has a big fan base, and fans eagerly expect the famous show's new season. While there’s no official statement regarding the future season of the Salman Khan-led programme, Nagarjuna, on the other hand, will return to host the 6th season of the Telugu version, which is due to start in September.



Surprisingly, Nagarjuna has followed in Salman Khan's footsteps, who seeks a pay increase every year. The superstar would get a huge sum for the new season, up from Rs 12 Crore.



The south celebrity is ready to dazzle everyone with his hosting abilities in Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, but his pay will take your breath away. According to Tollywood.Net, the Mass actor would be paid about Rs 15 crore for the forthcoming season.

The South celebrity is a veteran actor, yet his earnings pale in comparison to Salman Khan's. On the other hand, Salman Khan was reportedly paid Rs 1050 crore to host Bigg Boss. Nagarjuna charged around Rs 12 Lakh every episode for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, totalling Rs 12 Crore for the whole season. Salman Khan, on the other hand, received Rs 350 crore for BB 15, but he is seeking for a far larger sum for the future season.



