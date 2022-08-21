Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna's fee LEAKED; here's how much Telugu Superstar is getting this year
Nagarjuna is ready to dazzle everyone with his hosting abilities in Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, but it is his pay that will take your breath away.
BB down South, like Hindi Bigg Boss, has a big fan base, and fans eagerly expect the famous show's new season. While there’s no official statement regarding the future season of the Salman Khan-led programme, Nagarjuna, on the other hand, will return to host the 6th season of the Telugu version, which is due to start in September.
Surprisingly, Nagarjuna has followed in Salman Khan's footsteps, who seeks a pay increase every year. The superstar would get a huge sum for the new season, up from Rs 12 Crore.
The south celebrity is ready to dazzle everyone with his hosting abilities in Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, but his pay will take your breath away. According to Tollywood.Net, the Mass actor would be paid about Rs 15 crore for the forthcoming season.
The South celebrity is a veteran actor, yet his earnings pale in comparison to Salman Khan's. On the other hand, Salman Khan was reportedly paid Rs 1050 crore to host Bigg Boss. Nagarjuna charged around Rs 12 Lakh every episode for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, totalling Rs 12 Crore for the whole season. Salman Khan, on the other hand, received Rs 350 crore for BB 15, but he is seeking for a far larger sum for the future season.
The contentious reality programme will premiere on Star Maa on September 4, 2022. The trailer was recently published, but no participant identities were given. According to reports, the team will provide more information in the following weeks. Some potential candidate names, though, are already making the rounds. Anchor Udhaya Bhanu, actor Amardeep, Aadi Reddy, Deepika Pilli, Neha Chowdary, Srihan, Chalaki Chanti, Geethu Royal, choreographer Poppy Master, Sri Satya, and RJ Surya are among those suspected.