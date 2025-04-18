- Home
Emraan Hashmi recently voiced his concern about Bollywood's "crab mentality," where bollywood stars are not happy for others' success.
Emraan Hashmi Revelations
Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about the negativity within Bollywood, describing it as a "crab mentality." He highlighted how individuals in the industry often undermine each other's achievements instead of celebrating them. His candid revelations have sparked discussions about the lack of unity in the film fraternity.
He said, “I can't say who does it, how they do it, or what their methods of manipulation are. But such things do happen. There is a crab mentality in this industry. You can hear it in their conversations, that no one is truly happy about someone else's success.”
Criticism of Industry Practices
Emraan Hashmi criticized the tendency of Bollywood actors to downplay others' success, such as questioning box office numbers or dismissing achievements. He also said that this mindset stops growth and collaboration within the industry. According to him, focusing on one's own craft rather than others' failures is key to progress.
He explained, “You don't experience this first hand but it could be functioning at the back. Koi aapko saamne se aake ye nahi bolega. But I would also say that the industry is supportive as I didn't stop getting work after some of my films didn't work well.”
Personal Experience and Outlook
While acknowledging the negativity, Emraan Hashmi shared that he has also experienced support in his career despite setbacks. He urged the industry to shift its focus towards fostering a positive environment.