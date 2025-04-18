Image Credit : Google

Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about the negativity within Bollywood, describing it as a "crab mentality." He highlighted how individuals in the industry often undermine each other's achievements instead of celebrating them. His candid revelations have sparked discussions about the lack of unity in the film fraternity.

He said, “I can't say who does it, how they do it, or what their methods of manipulation are. But such things do happen. There is a crab mentality in this industry. You can hear it in their conversations, that no one is truly happy about someone else's success.”