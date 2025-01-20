Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Winner: Who is Muthukumaran? Know more about his background, salary, prize money and more

Muthukumaran has been declared the title winner of Bigg Boss Season 8. Who is he? What is his background? How much prize money did he receive? Let's find out.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 1:11 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 1:11 AM IST

Who is Muthukumaran?

Bigg Boss Season 8 has come to an end. Hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi for the first time, this season was full of excitement. Muthukumaran has been declared the title winner of this season. Soundarya has finished second as the runner-up. So, who is the winner Muthukumaran? What is his background? How much prize money has he received? Let's find out in this compilation.

article_image2

Bigg Boss 8 Winner Muthukumaran

No one expected Muthukumaran, a show host and speaker, to enter the Bigg Boss house. Muthukumaran is from Sivaganga. His mother worked as a domestic helper to educate him. She instilled the habit of reading books in Muthu from a young age.

article_image3

Bigg Boss Contestant Muthukumaran

Muthukumaran's vocal talent and eloquence landed him the job of hosting shows. Moving on to the next level, he was introduced to the world through Vijay TV's 'Tamil Pechu Engal Moochu' show. This gave him the opportunity to speak on many platforms.

article_image4

Muthukumaran's Bigg Boss Journey

There has been a lot of talk on social media about Muthukumaran's prize money. He will receive a prize of Rs. 40.5 lakhs. Including the Rs. 50,000 from the briefcase he took, he would have received Rs. 41 lakhs. Apart from this, he has also been paid a salary.

article_image5

Bigg Boss Winner Muthukumaran

When Muthukumaran entered the Bigg Boss house, it was decided to pay him a salary of Rs. 10,000 per day. He stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a total of 105 days. Through this, he would have received Rs. 10.5 lakhs. Accordingly, it is said that Muthukumaran received Rs. 51.5 lakhs through the Bigg Boss show.

