Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Double Eviction: Sachana and RJ Ananthi Exit

Bigg Boss Double Eviction: This week's Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 saw a double eviction. Let's find out who the two eliminated contestants are.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Sachana, RJ Ananthi, Jacquline

Bigg Boss is always filled with excitement and drama. Usually, the show heats up from the first week itself. But this season only picked up in the 9th week. The Angel vs. Devil task from last week brought in the much-needed conflicts and arguments.

article_image2

Sounariya and Jacquline

The first day's excitement of the task was missing on the second day. Jacquline and Sountharya were the spoilers. They had put a roadblock on the first day itself, saying they couldn't torture anyone.

article_image3

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8

Vijay Sethupathi also took on their Goa gang, who were spoiling the game. He openly criticized them, suggesting they leave if they couldn't play properly. Despite criticizing Jacquline and Sountharya, Vijay Sethupathi saved them from this week's eviction. He also eliminated two contestants from the remaining 10 nominees.

article_image4

RJ Ananthi Eliminated

Initial reports suggested Darshika's elimination, citing her focus on her relationship with Vishal. However, this wasn't true. Darshika was saved, and Vijay Sethupathi eliminated Sachana and RJ Ananthi due to low votes.

article_image5

Sachana Eliminated

Sachana had been in the bottom two for the past two weeks but was saved. This week, Vijay Sethupathi had no choice but to eliminate her. Netizens are criticizing the decision to eliminate Sachana, a good player, while sparing Ranjith, Sathya, and Rayan, who haven't contributed much.

