Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Aswin Vijay opens up on being sexually abused at 17

Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Aswin Vijay revealed he was sexually abused at the age of 17. He also spoke about finding his mother after 22 long years.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 has started witnessing emotional moments and meltdowns of the contestants already. One of the first contestants to open up on the show about his life was magician Aswin Vijay. His revelations about his life left all other contestants teary-eyed.

Aswin Vijay shared heart-wrenching moments from his life, from the days when he was a child and also his teenage days. Speaking of his early childhood, Aswin said that his father married her mother without knowing about her mental health. He recalled that his mother left them when he was barely two years old. Calling his old life "miserable", he said that his father committed suicide after his mother left them. Aswin was then sent to his grandmother who began taking care of him.

Aswin Vijay further said that since his grandmother struggled to make enough money for his education, she asked him to stop attending classes. “I still remember the day she asked me to stop attending classes as we didn't have Rs 2000 to pay the school fee. On the day of my 12th exam, my grandma died. Eventually, I was thrown out of the house,” said Aswin on the show while adding that he then had to live at the railway station without food. He had his grandmother’s ring which he sold and shifted to a hostel with that money.

However, troubles didn't end there for him. When Aswin Vijay moved to the hostel, the inmates injected him with drugs, he said. Aswin further claimed that they also sexually abused him when he was only 17 years old.

And 20 years later after his mother left him and his father, Aswin Vijay found his mother. "After years, I found my mother, who left me 22 years ago. I was so excited to meet her. But, she couldn't recognize me. I was shattered," a heart broken Aswin Vijay, shared with fellow contestants.

