    Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Meet contestant Jasmine Moosa, a marital rape victim to fitness trainer

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 6:43 PM IST

    Everything you should know about the female bodybuilder and social media influencer from Kerala who will be in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 house

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 indeed has an exciting line-up of contestants this time. The 17 contestants, who will be seen playing the reality show, are a unique pick—bodybuilder Jasmin Moosa.
     

    Jasmin Moosa is gaining popularity as a fitness trainer and bodybuilder. She also has a large fan base for her fitness videos and many individuals training under her for more excellent fitness. She is also one of the brave women who has been through a lot. 
     

    She pushed her way up from an observant Muslim household that had been married and divorced thrice. She is currently in a live-in relationship with her girlfriend. While women worldwide are striving for equal rights, there are specific communities where women are just trying to live their lives the way they want.
     

    Jasmine is from an orthodox Muslim household in Mukkam, Kerala. She was practically living in a box in a place where girls are viewed as a liability. However, as told by Humans of Bombay, her courageous and determined life narrative will encourage many women to break away from traditional constraints.
     

    Jasmine is from Calicut, Kerala; she recalls how her life took a twist when she was married to a man at the age of 17 years, whom she met on their wedding day for the first time. It is reported that she was raped at the age of 18 years.
     

    The life of Jasmine Moosa is the stuff that inspires stories. She married after a typical childhood and infancy when her problems began. When she was pregnant and in a vulnerable state, she was subjected to violence and abuse by her husband, resulting in the loss of the baby. Also Read:Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Lakshmi Priya to Suchithra Nair, know contestants' full list here

    Then Jasmine allegedly planned to leave the country, but they burnt her passport when her family caught wind of her plans. She became a fitness trainer after facing her challenges front on with bravery and dedication. Her story inspires many young women, and she currently works as a level three trainer in Bengaluru. Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Where to watch, timing, house pictures, and Mohanlal

