Who Is Shehbaz’s Girlfriend? Meet Kashish Agarwal as She Slams Farhana Bhatt
A post by Kashish Agarwal, the girlfriend of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Shehbaz Badesha, is going viral on social media, in which she is fiercely lashing out at Farhana Bhatt. The reason is Farhana body-shaming Shehbaz.
Shehbaz Badesha's girlfriend lashes out at Farhana Bhatt
Kashish slammed Farhana for body-shaming Shehbaz, calling him 'rhino' and having 'fake hair'. She urged Salman Khan to address it, saying, "Shame on you, you always go below the belt."
Shehbaz Badesha himself revealed his girlfriend
During a 'Bigg Boss' episode, Shehbaz Badesha himself mentioned his girlfriend. He not only revealed her name as Kashish but was also seen saying, 'I'm missing her a lot today.'"
Who is Kashish Agarwal?
Kashish Agarwal is a social media influencer, as her posts suggest. Her Instagram bio reads, "Beauty, Cosmetic & Personal Care...Har Har Mahadev." She also calls herself a pure vegetarian.
How many followers does Kashish Agarwal have on Instagram
Kashish has over 11k Instagram followers, gaining 4k in 10 days after Shehbaz mentioned her. She follows 104 people, including Shehbaz and his sister Shehnaaz Gill.
Kashish often shares photos and videos with Shehbaz Badesha
Kashish Agarwal often shares pics and videos with Shehbaz Badesha. When he entered 'Bigg Boss 19', she wrote, "I know you'll stay real. The world will love you. Bring home the trophy."