Bigg Boss 18: Why Vivian Dsena refused to accept Ticket to Finale? Here's what you need to know

Bigg Boss 18's Ticket to Finale task saw Vivian Dsena winning but refusing to accept it, citing aggression. Fans are curious whether Chum Darang has won instead.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for its grand finale, and the competition is heating up. With just a few days left, all the contestants are giving their best to secure a spot in the finale. Among the strong contenders are Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and Vivian Dsena. Each one is determined to win the coveted trophy, and the latest task – the Ticket to Finale – has become a crucial battleground.
 

article_image2

In a new promo, the contestants are seen competing in a physically demanding task. The challenge involves running to a basket of eggs, picking them up, and writing names on them. The contestant who writes their name on the most eggs wins the task and guarantees a place in the finale. Karan Veer Mehra is seen playing for Chum Darang, while others, including Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra, are focused on securing their own positions.

article_image3

Interestingly, a recent post on social media suggests that Vivian Dsena won the task, but he refused to accept it. Vivian allegedly felt that he had won through aggression, which led him to decline the victory. This unexpected twist has raised several questions among fans, leaving them curious about his reasons behind this decision.

article_image4

The viral clips show the contestants running towards the eggs with full force, and during the chaos, Karan Veer Mehra even slipped and accused Avinash Mishra of pushing him. As the drama unfolds, viewers are left wondering if Vivian's refusal to accept the win means Chum Darang has triumphed. 

