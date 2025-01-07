Bigg Boss 18: Who is Zaan Khan? Actor denies link-up rumours with Chaahat Pandey

Chaahat Pandey from Bigg Boss 18 has faced relationship rumors after Salman Khan’s comments. Her name has also been linked to co-star Zaan Khan, who denies any romantic involvement.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Chaahat Pandey, a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, has been making headlines after the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During the show, Salman Khan hinted that Chaahat might be in a relationship. A picture featuring her with an anniversary cake, suggesting a five-year relationship, quickly went viral. Initially, Chaahat denied the claims but seemed unsettled.

 

article_image2

Salman Khan fueled more rumors by disclosing that her lover is Gujarati and even made an effort to speak Gujarati with Chaahat. This sparked speculation, and soon after, stories surfaced that Chaahat had told her mother about her lover before appearing on the show, but her mother disapproved of the relationship because of caste issues.

 

article_image3

Amid these rumors, Chaahat's name has been linked to her former co-star Zaan Khan, with whom she worked on Hamari Bahu Silk. Zaan cleared the air by addressing the speculation in a media interview. He described Chaahat as a good friend and dismissed any romantic involvement, wishing her the best for her Bigg Boss journey.

 

article_image4

Despite these clarifications, some reports claim that Chaahat is indeed in a serious relationship, but her mother remains opposed to it due to caste concerns. Sources suggest that Chaahat’s mother rejected the relationship after the introduction, preferring her daughter to marry within the same caste, while the boy in question is reportedly Gujarati.

