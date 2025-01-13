Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh face tough grilling in intense media round [watch]

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh face intense media grilling ahead of the grand finale, as tough questions spark heated reactions and debates.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Bigg Boss Season 18 is nearing its grand finale, and excitement is at an all-time high among viewers. With intense drama and heated controversies surrounding the contestants, fans are eagerly awaiting the final winner. Last night, Chaahat Pandey’s sudden eviction took many by surprise, further fueling the speculation about who will eventually take home the trophy. The finale will bring more twists, and the upcoming media round promises to add more fuel to the fire as the contestants face a tough grilling session.

article_image2

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 18 reveals a tense media round, where the contestants faced tough questions from the press. Vivian Dsena, one of the most talked-about contestants, appeared visibly irritated during the questioning. When asked whether he could live up to the hype and win the show, Vivian confidently replied, “I did what I felt was right,” showing his determination. However, the journalist didn’t back down and pressed further, criticizing him for not standing strong enough in the house and questioning his ability to justify winning the show. Vivian’s response, “Am I your darling or not?” was met with mixed reactions.
 

article_image3

Meanwhile, Eisha Singh also faced a barrage of tough questions from the media. One journalist questioned her image, stating that while she looked glamorous on-screen, her views seemed outdated. The tough criticism left Eisha shocked, as she tried to defend herself and explain her stance. Another journalist took a jibe at her, calling her "Chugli Aunty" and questioning her contribution to the show. Eisha seemed taken aback by the sharp remarks but stood her ground, refusing to let the negative remarks affect her.

 

article_image4

As the media round unfolds in the upcoming episode, it’s clear that both Vivian and Eisha will have to navigate through some harsh criticisms. This media interaction showcases the contestants’ ability to handle pressure and gives the audience a deeper insight into their personalities. With the finale approaching, every moment counts, and how the contestants handle such intense questioning could ultimately sway public opinion in their favor.

WATCH

WATCH

