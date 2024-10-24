Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 6 reasons why Kartik Aaryan starrer is set to become a mega hit THIS Diwali

Kartil Aaryan, Triptii Dimri starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is set to release THIS Diwali. Here are 6 reasons why we think that the film is set to be a mega hit

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a super hit franchise in itself. The first installment starring Akshay Kumar receives mixed reviews upon it's release in 2007 but gained a cult status over the years. The film was produced on a budget of Rs. 32 crore and collected Rs. 82.35 crore world-wide. The film was renewed with a new cast in 2022

article_image2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan has become a huge crowd puller in recent years. His presence in the second installment alongside Kiara Advani garnered positive reviews. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was one of 2022's biggest hits when Bollywood movies were unable to bring people to the theatres

article_image3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The third installment brings the return of Manjulika and as suggested by the trailer, there's bound to be a faceoff between between Kartik Aaryan's character Rooh Baba Vs Vidya Balan's Manjulika. Rajpal Yadav's 'Chhote Pandit' remains an unforgettable character from the first movie who is also set to return for the latest one

article_image4

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The songs of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' 3 have already acquired a lot of attention. The title track features big names like Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, Neeraj Sridhar, Tanishk and Pritam who came together to create one of the most grooving songs of the year

article_image5

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Who can forget 'Ami Je Tomar'? The song was one of the greatest hit of 2007. The reprised song is set to festure a dance face-off between Vidya Balan and the evergreen Madhuri Dixit who is joining the cast. Her charismatic presence is something audience will look forward to

article_image6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Triptii Dimri is set to join the ensemble cast alongside Kartik Aaryan. Triptii Dimri has been having a great time in the movie business post 'Animal'. After proving herself in movies like 'Qala', 'Bulbul' she has proved her mettle in mainstream movies too. We predict that a fresh face opposite Kartik Aaryan is sure to make the movie more appealing

