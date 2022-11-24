Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's song 'Tu Hi Baada Jaan' will make you sweat in winter-WATCH

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua raise the internet temperature with their hot dance moves in the song ‘Tu Hi Baada Jaan.’ 

    Fans increasingly look to Bhojpuri music and videos as trendsetters. They adore listening to and watching bhojpuri music. Even the actors have a sizable social media fan base.

    Nirahua is among them. The diva Amrapali is frequently pictured with the actor. The duo collectively is referred to be the Bhojpuri industry's "shaan." Their passionate love song is burning up YouTube once more. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Amrapali Dubey sports a sexy appearance in this video, and Nirhua also gives his all. The internet is heating up because to this couple's amazing dance.
     

    This "Jodi" has a lot of fans. In the song "Tu Hi Baada Jaan," the pair is seen having a relationship goal moment. The couple's chemistry and compatibility are just insane.

    The actress's saree appearance is pretty alluring in the video, which is making Nirahua crazy. The actor is featured in a highly sexy scene romancing his girl. Social internet is raging about this video.

    The song has received 1.7 million views so far. Fans are showering love on this couple in the comment session. The on-screen couple is setting flames high with the hot chemistry.

    Now talking about the growth of the Bhojpuri industry, it is riching big height. Fans go insane watching any Bhojpuri song or film because the drama, action, and romance uplift the mood.
     

    A well-known actress from Bhojpuri is Amrapali Dubey. She has a sizable fan base. She is renowned for both her beauty and acting prowess. She radiated glamour in a variety of settings. And Nirahua doesn't require an introduction; the actor has elevated the Bhojpuri business. They form an excellent couple and smash all YouTube records with their love-themed films.

