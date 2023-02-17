Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's bedroom romance in ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya' goes viral

    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali are seen in the video, lighting the internet on fire with the song 'Dhadak Jala Chhatiya.' Amrapali is spotted wearing a pink saree and looks stunning.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali are two well-known Bhojpuri actresses. The on-screen duo may enthral their fans with their songs and videos.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They remain in the spotlight because their old or new romantic song is becoming viral. Their bedroom passion is causing mayhem on social media once more. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali have seen in the video lighting the internet on fire with the song 'Dhadak Jala Chhatiya.'

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali is spotted wearing a pink saree and looks stunning. She is driving her admirers insane. This video is well worth your time if you are a Bhojpuri song fan. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali are two well-known faces in the Bhojpuri business. The on-screen pair is seen enthralling their fans with their songs and videos.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They remain in the spotlight because their old or new romantic song has gone viral. Once again, their bedroom romance is causing mayhem on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali is driving her fans insane. This video is worth watching.

