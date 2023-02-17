Shehzada Review: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's rom-com worth watching? Read this NOW

Shehzada, a film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is packed with action, drama, and romance. It is a family entertainer directed by Rohit Dhawan, the son of David Dhawan.

Shehzada Movie Review: After experimenting with romance and humour, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's newest movie, 'Shehzada,' demonstrated his ability in the action genre. This is the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit action drama 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' which was released in 2020.

The Hindi adaptation has been in the news for a long time, and it was also one of Aaryan's most anticipated projects since he joined up with Shehzada as a producer. While he played his cards properly in the picture, which is packed with great action, hilarious one-liners, and a touch of humour in the language, the tale falls flat. The first half of the picture meanders on, but the plot picks up in the second half.

About Shehzada

Shehzada is Rohit Dhawan's third feature film, following Desi Boyz and Dishoom.The film also features stars like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar playing key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, Shehzada has Pritam’s music. It was originally scheduled to be released on February 10, but it was pushed back to avoid competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Shehzada, on the other hand, is currently at odds with Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

