'Battle of Galwan' Actor Salman Khan's Hobbies Revealed; Check Here
Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Salman Khan's film, Battle of Galwan. The movie is set to release on April 17, 2026. Before you watch the film, we're telling you about some of Salman's special hobbies
Salman Khan is fond of painting
Salman Khan is a very talented star. Besides being an actor, he's also an amazing painter. Many of his paintings have been exhibited. Few people know that he painted the poster for his film Jai Ho himself.
Salman Khan fitness-exercise
One of Salman Khan's hobbies is his intense focus on fitness. He exercises regularly and spends hours in the gym, especially when preparing his body for a film.
Salman Khan's hobby of cycling
Salman Khan is also fond of cycling. He can often be seen cycling on the streets of Mumbai. Recently, he was seen riding his cycle at his Panvel farmhouse. He has a collection of many expensive bicycles.
Salman Khan loves desi food
Salman Khan is a fan of desi food. He loves eating mutton biryani, rajma-chawal, and dal-gosht the most. He also eagerly eats the biryani made by his mother, Salma Khan.
Salman Khan collects soap
Few people know that Salman Khan collects different kinds of soaps. He has a collection of various soaps from around the world, including herbal, handmade, and designer ones. Wherever he goes, he buys a new soap.
Salman Khan's upcoming films
On the work front, Salman's film Battle of Galwan will release first. He will also appear in Kick 2, Dabangg 4, The Bull, Tiger vs Pathaan, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.
