  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures)

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood celebs were seen arriving at Bappi Lahiri's house to mourn the sad demise of the legendary composer-singer. 
     

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures) RCB

    Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69; the news left celebs from Bollywood heartbroken and soon, many arrived to pay their last respects at his residence. 
     

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures) RCB

    Bollywood actress Kajol, along with her mother Tanuja was seen arriving at Bappi Da's house to mourn the sad demise of the legendary composer-singer. 
     

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures) RCB

    Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik was spotted reaching Bappi Lahiri's house to offer condolences to the family. 

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures) RCB

    In an official statement, Bappi Lahiri's family informed that his funeral will be held on February 17. The statement reads, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated-Mrs Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri."

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures) RCB

    Bengali star Biswajit Chatterjee was snapped at Bappi Lahiri's residence in the morning. Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised for a month before being discharged on Monday. 

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures) RCB

    Many Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and many other celebs expressed sadness over the loss of the legendary Disco King of Indian music. 

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures) RCB

    PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, President Ram Nath Kovind also offered condolences to Bappi Da's family in the hour of grief and mourned the loss of the legend. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Bappi Lahiri no more celebrities mourn India disco legend death drb

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Swanand Kirkire to Yuvraj Singh, celebrities mourn India's disco legend's death

    Singer composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    I am a big fan of India, says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland RCB

    "I'm a big fan of India," says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1, F1 2022: Williams reveal 2022 car with striking blue livery-ayh

    F1 2022: Williams reveals 2022 car with striking blue livery

    Man attempts to enter NSA Ajit Doval s residence detained gcw

    Man attemps to enter NSA Ajit Doval’s residence, detained

    Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar RCB

    Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party picture out, actor to get hitched on February 21 with Shibani Dandekar

    When Bappi Lahiri revealed why he never weighed the gold he wore drb

    When Bappi Lahiri revealed why he never weighed the gold he wore

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise-ayh

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Kohli to Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon