Bappi Lahiri no more: Kajol, Alka Yagnik and many more at Lahiri residence (Pictures)

Bollywood celebs were seen arriving at Bappi Lahiri's house to mourn the sad demise of the legendary composer-singer.



Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69; the news left celebs from Bollywood heartbroken and soon, many arrived to pay their last respects at his residence.



Bollywood actress Kajol, along with her mother Tanuja was seen arriving at Bappi Da's house to mourn the sad demise of the legendary composer-singer.



Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik was spotted reaching Bappi Lahiri's house to offer condolences to the family.

In an official statement, Bappi Lahiri's family informed that his funeral will be held on February 17. The statement reads, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated-Mrs Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri."

Bengali star Biswajit Chatterjee was snapped at Bappi Lahiri's residence in the morning. Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised for a month before being discharged on Monday.

Many Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and many other celebs expressed sadness over the loss of the legendary Disco King of Indian music.