Trump's reciprocal tariffs: Which nations face the biggest blow?

Why the New Tariffs?

The tariffs, implemented under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, aim to reduce trade deficits and boost American manufacturing.

Nations Facing the Highest Tariffs

Countries with major trade surpluses, including Vietnam and Bangladesh, face tariffs as high as 50%, threatening global supply chains.

List of Nations Facing the Highest Tariffs

Lesotho – 50%
Cambodia – 49%
Laos – 48%
Madagascar – 47%
Vietnam – 46%
Sri Lanka, Myanmar – 44% each
Bangladesh, Serbia, Botswana – 37% each

Countries with the Lowest Tariffs

United Kingdom
Australia
Brazil
Chile, Turkey, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, New Zealand, UAE

Countries with the Lowest Tariffs

Canada & Mexico – Exempt from new tariffs but subject to existing levies on steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

Impact on India

India faces a 26% reciprocal tariff, raising concerns about export competitiveness in key sectors like pharmaceuticals and IT.

