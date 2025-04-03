Trump's reciprocal tariffs: Which nations face the biggest blow?

Business
The tariffs, implemented under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, aim to reduce trade deficits and boost American manufacturing.
Countries with major trade surpluses, including Vietnam and Bangladesh, face tariffs as high as 50%, threatening global supply chains.
Lesotho – 50%
Cambodia – 49%
Laos – 48%
Madagascar – 47%
Vietnam – 46%
Sri Lanka, Myanmar – 44% each
Bangladesh, Serbia, Botswana – 37% each
United Kingdom
Australia
Brazil
Chile, Turkey, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, New Zealand, UAE
Canada & Mexico – Exempt from new tariffs but subject to existing levies on steel, aluminum, and automobiles.
India faces a 26% reciprocal tariff, raising concerns about export competitiveness in key sectors like pharmaceuticals and IT.
