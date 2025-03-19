user
Bandit Queen to Tumbbad: 6 bold bollywood films that redefined Indian Cinema

These films stand as milestones in Indian cinema, reminding us of the power of storytelling to bring up more meaningful conversations. From epic narratives to focus on realism, these movies prove that courage in cinema knows no limits.
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

6 bold bollywood films

Indian cinema has been a stage for bold storytelling, pushing boundaries to bring various stories that require attention in the society. They have been working on stories that are challenging the norms, thought-provoking, and leaving a lasting impact on the audience and society. From stereotypes to heart-stopping climaxes, these films offer powerful stories that define courage. 
 

article_image2

Bandit Queen (1994)

Shekhar Kapur's career-best film, 'Bandit Queen,' is an unforgettable page in Indian film history that portrays the life of Phoolan Devi. This film focused on reality, highlighting her journey and the strength that she carried all her life. Bringing her story into the light sparked questions on the injustices that happen around us. 


article_image3

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha is a story that challenged patriarchy head-on that reveals many untold desires and struggles of women living in a confined society where judgement comes before anything. Despite facing censorship issues, its bold narrative of female empowerment reached a wide range of audiences. The film fearlessly embraced individuality and liberation as a woman, becoming a rallying cry for change.

article_image4

Lagaan (2001)

Aamir Khan's Lagaan is a blend of history, sports, and patriotism that is set in the backdrop of colonial India, where the fight against British rule is through an epic cricket match. This film caught the attention of the audience with its unique blend of story and visuals and also the dialogues has together redefined Indian filmmaking. 

article_image5

Tumbbad (2018)

Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad took audiences on a gripping and chilling journey into the realms of mythology and psychological horror. This film is a perfect portrayal of folklore and thriller; the film explores the dark facets of greed with haunting visuals and a unique narrative structure for better understanding of the consequences. Its unique storytelling set a benchmark for daring and perfect filmmaking, proving that bold experiments create timeless masterpieces.

article_image6

Crazxy (2025)

Another gem from Sohum Shah, Crazxy raised the bar higher for thrillers with its intense and gripping tale and unexpected twists and turns. The story of a father’s path to rescue his daughter with special abilities offered a chilling mix of suspense and emotion resonating with a wide range of audiences. With new-age innovative visuals and an engaging narrative, the film pushed its boundary beyond creativity, earning its place among India’s boldest films.

article_image7

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par is a film that addresses dyslexia, a topic rarely considered as important. He brought this story to light, challenging the stereotypes and showing the struggles of children with learning disabilities that are suffocated with societal pressures. Through the unique storytelling, the film showed the importance of understanding children and taking special care of them rather than pressurizing them for not being like everyone else with them. 

