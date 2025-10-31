- Home
Nandamuri Balakrishna's daughter, Tejaswini, has turned heads with her first-ever advertisement. She appeared stunningly in a jewelry brand ad, impressing fans and industry insiders with her charm and screen presence.
Nandamuri Tejaswini’s Film Ambitions
Balakrishna's younger daughter, Nandamuri Tejaswini, has been making headlines recently. She is actively involved in her father’s films, managing production tasks, and has expressed her ambition to pursue a career as a full-time film producer.
Tejaswini's First Ad
Nandamuri Tejaswini recently starred in her first ad for Siddhartha Jewellers. The ad is now out. Top technicians like music director Thaman worked on it, making the quality amazing.
Nandamuri Tejaswini Shines Beautifully
The background music is mesmerizing. Tejaswini's beautiful looks elevate the ad. She's shown in three different styles: modern, glamorous in a lehenga, and traditional in a saree.
Beauty That Rivals Heroines
She delivered the line, 'My belief, my faith, my happiness... Siddhartha.' Nandamuri Tejaswini looked stunning, rivaling any heroine. The ad went viral in moments.
Technicians Who Worked on the Ad
The ad was directed by Yamuna Kishore, with music by Thaman, cinematography by Ayananka Bose, and editing by Naveen Nooli. These top technicians made her debut ad memorable.