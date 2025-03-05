Ayesha Takia defends husband Farhan Azmi amid Goa police controversy, promises evidence- Details inside

Ayesha Takia defends her husband, Farhan Azmi, following a Goa police incident, claiming harassment by locals. She promises to release video evidence proving their innocence in the controversy.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 8:51 AM IST

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has responded to the recent incident involving her husband, businessman Farhan Azmi, who was booked by the Goa Police. The altercation took place in Candolim, where Farhan, after an argument with locals over rash driving, reportedly displayed his licensed firearm. The police filed a complaint for disturbing public peace.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

Ayesha Takia, speaking out on Instagram, defended her husband and son, claiming they were victims of harassment. She alleged that locals, in response to Farhan’s luxury car and their origins from Maharashtra, targeted them. Ayesha also stated that the police, who were called for protection, instead turned hostile towards them during the incident.
 


article_image3

The situation worsened when Farhan was challenged by locals and felt frightened, so he called the police to step in. But Ayesha stressed that they acted in self-defense and asserted that CCTV footage and video evidence will vindicate their reputations. She pledged to provide this evidence in the near future to back up their account.

 

article_image4

Farhan Azmi has been involved in controversy in Goa before, including this altercation. Following an alleged altercation with security personnel in 2022, he accused airport officials of racial prejudice. Farhan has not yet addressed the most recent problem, but Ayesha's remarks have drawn a lot of attention, and it is anticipated that the matter will continue to develop.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS RBA

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS

'Anora' after Oscars 2025 victory: Set to screen at Red Lorry Film Festival NTI

‘Anora’ after Oscars 2025 victory: Set to screen at Red Lorry Film Festival

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date - Details Inside NTI

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date – Details Inside

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more MEG

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside! MEG

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside!

Recent Stories

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final shk

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final

PHOTOS Anushka Sharma's stylish-expensive watch collection RBA

(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma's stylish-expensive watch collection

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS RBA

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish

Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon