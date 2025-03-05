Ayesha Takia defends husband Farhan Azmi amid Goa police controversy, promises evidence- Details inside

Ayesha Takia defends her husband, Farhan Azmi, following a Goa police incident, claiming harassment by locals. She promises to release video evidence proving their innocence in the controversy.

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has responded to the recent incident involving her husband, businessman Farhan Azmi, who was booked by the Goa Police. The altercation took place in Candolim, where Farhan, after an argument with locals over rash driving, reportedly displayed his licensed firearm. The police filed a complaint for disturbing public peace.

Ayesha Takia, speaking out on Instagram, defended her husband and son, claiming they were victims of harassment. She alleged that locals, in response to Farhan’s luxury car and their origins from Maharashtra, targeted them. Ayesha also stated that the police, who were called for protection, instead turned hostile towards them during the incident.



The situation worsened when Farhan was challenged by locals and felt frightened, so he called the police to step in. But Ayesha stressed that they acted in self-defense and asserted that CCTV footage and video evidence will vindicate their reputations. She pledged to provide this evidence in the near future to back up their account.

Farhan Azmi has been involved in controversy in Goa before, including this altercation. Following an alleged altercation with security personnel in 2022, he accused airport officials of racial prejudice. Farhan has not yet addressed the most recent problem, but Ayesha's remarks have drawn a lot of attention, and it is anticipated that the matter will continue to develop.

Latest Videos