Arti Singh shares Haldi ceremony pictures with fiance Dipak Chauhan, brother Krushna Abhishek joins

Arti Singh took to Instagram to share photos from her Haldi ceremony, just days before her wedding to boyfriend Dipak Chauhan.

Several videos and photographs of the two, as well as her family members, including brother-comedian Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, have surfaced on social media.

For her Haldi ceremony, Arti wore a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt along with floral kaleeras and big kundan earrings.

The groom-to-be, who is a businessman by profession, Dipak Chauhan was seen wearing an embroidered traditional attire.

Sharing the pictures, Arti wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti."

In a video, Krushna Abhishek was seen applying turmeric (haldi) to his sister and then pressed her cheek against his while he grinned.

Arti who is superstar Govinda's niece and has been part of 'Bigg Boss 13', will tie the knot on April 25, 2024.