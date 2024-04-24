Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arti Singh shares Haldi ceremony pictures with fiance Dipak Chauhan, brother Krushna Abhishek joins

    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Arti Singh took to Instagram to share photos from her Haldi ceremony, just days before her wedding to boyfriend Dipak Chauhan. 

    article_image1

    Several videos and photographs of the two, as well as her family members, including brother-comedian Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, have surfaced on social media.

    article_image2

    For her Haldi ceremony, Arti wore a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt along with floral kaleeras and big kundan earrings.

    article_image3

    The groom-to-be, who is a businessman by profession, Dipak Chauhan was seen wearing an embroidered traditional attire.

    article_image4

    Sharing the pictures, Arti wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti." 

    article_image5

    In a video, Krushna Abhishek was seen applying turmeric (haldi) to his sister and then pressed her cheek against his while he grinned. 

    article_image6

    Arti who is superstar Govinda's niece and has been part of 'Bigg Boss 13', will tie the knot on April 25, 2024.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Aamir Khan remarry? Here's how he reacted when Kapil Sharma asked him to settle RBA

    Will Aamir Khan remarry? Here's how he reacted when Kapil Sharma asked him to 'settle'

    Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani visit new Parliament building, call it 'unforgettable moment' RBA

    Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani visit new Parliament building, call it ‘unforgettable moment'

    Did Kim Kardashian lose over 500K followers after Taylor Swift dropped diss track 'thanK you, aIMee'? RKK

    Did Kim Kardashian lose over 500K followers after Taylor Swift dropped diss track 'thanK you, aIMee'?

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo John to make grand re-entry in-house; Watch promo rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo John to make grand re-entry in-house; Watch promo

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on vacay with Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on vacay with Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS

    Recent Stories

    Will Aamir Khan remarry? Here's how he reacted when Kapil Sharma asked him to settle RBA

    Will Aamir Khan remarry? Here's how he reacted when Kapil Sharma asked him to 'settle'

    EVM VVPAT case Supreme Court seeks clarification, calls EC official at 2pm to explain queries gcw

    EVM-VVPAT case: Supreme Court seeks clarification, calls EC official at 2pm to explain queries

    football Young Chelsea fan holds up brutal 'I don't want your shirts' sign during 5-0 Arsenal humiliation snt

    Young Chelsea fan holds up brutal 'I don't want your shirts' sign during 5-0 Arsenal humiliation

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app working on new feature to find favourite contacts faster gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app working on new feature to find favourite contacts faster

    Who is Premila Morar? CSK all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend RKK

    Who is Premila Morar? CSK all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon