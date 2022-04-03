Arjun Kapoor brings injured Malaika Arora home from hospital (Video)

Malaika Arora was discharged from the hospital and reportedly returns home with Arjun Kapoor; take a look

Malaika Arora, who suffered minor injuries in a vehicle accident yesterday night, has been released from the hospital. Arjun Kapoor escorted her back home, where she is now recuperating."She’s is fine and recovering at home now," Malaika's sister Amrita Arora confirmed to ETimes.

The actress suffered no serious injuries and was just brought to the hospital for monitoring. "Actor Malaika has minor bruises on her forehead; a CT scan revealed no problems, and she is now OK." "The actor will be kept under observation for the night and will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the hospital said in a statement. (Watch)

On Saturday night, the collision occurred on the highway in Khopoli, Maharashtra. Malaika was on her way home from the Pune Times Fashion Week. The accident happened about 4.45 p.m. near a food centre, when a bus and two automobiles collided, one of which hit Malaika's SUV.

According to Assistant Police Inspector Haresh Kalsekar of the Khopoli police station, they have obtained the registration numbers of all three automobiles involved and will file a FIR after examining how the collision occurred and who was at fault. Also Read: Malaika Arora's no-makeup look in Chicago, surprises fans (Pictures)