Image Credit : @arianagrande/Instagram

"Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing & music ... !!! It is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it," read Grande's Instagram post.

"It may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. i am having fun. i feel grateful and excited and inspired. :) finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way... so i'm working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it's just for a little. i love you," she added.

