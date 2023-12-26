Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding Photos: Actor shares his Nikah ceremony pics capturing entire 'Khan' family

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    Filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan recently revealed some fantastic photos from his Nikah ceremony, showing the entire family glowing with love and joy. Accompanying the post, Arbaaz captioned, "It’s you. It’s me. It’s us."

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Mumbai on December 24. Close family members and friends attended the quite gathering, providing a warm and personable environment.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The celebratory occasion has made ripples on the internet, owing to many touching photos and videos that capture the momentous moments.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    To add to the festivities, Arbaaz, the groom, turned to social media to share new images from the nikah ceremony, delighting well-wishers and admirers.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Arbaaz Khan recently took to Instagram to reveal new photos from his nikah ceremony. One of the photographs portrays a lovely moment when a Qazi officiates the nikah and the bride and groom laugh joyfully.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Salim Khan and Salma Khan, Arbaaz's parents, as well as his brother Salman Khan, son Arhaan Khan, and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, are all featured in the photo, all smiling.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Some images show the complete family assembled for a happy family shot. The family portrait features Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Helen, and others in addition to those in the first shot.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The photos also show the groom smiling with the bride and his kid. Accompanying the post, Arbaaz captioned, "It’s you. It’s me. It’s us."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, Anushka Sharma's kiss in PK says, 'mujhe chakkar aa gaye' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh, Anushka Sharma's kiss in 'PK' says, 'mujhe chakkar'

    Kamaal R Khan alleges Salman Khan is behind his arrest by Mumbai Police says, 'If I Die...' RBA

    'If I die...' Kamaal R Khan alleges Salman Khan is behind his arrest by Mumbai Police

    Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas gift wins hearts, donates Rs 1 lakh to child welfare in Soni Razdan's name RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas gift wins hearts, donates Rs 1 lakh to child welfare in Soni Razdan's name

    Is Shruti Haasan secretly married to boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika? Orry's shocking statement sparks rumours RKK

    Is Shruti Haasan secretly married to boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika? Orry's shocking statement sparks rumours

    'Jawan' director Atlee and Allu Arjun to collaborate for next film? Here's what we know RKK

    'Jawan' director Atlee and Allu Arjun to collaborate for next film? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, Anushka Sharma's kiss in PK says, 'mujhe chakkar aa gaye' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh, Anushka Sharma's kiss in 'PK' says, 'mujhe chakkar'

    Kerala news live 26 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Over 1 lakh people visited Sabarimala yesterday; queue continues for darshan

    Photos Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share cute moments with sons Uyir, Ulag on Christmas RBA

    Photos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share cute moments with sons Uyir, Ulag on Christmas

    Kamaal R Khan alleges Salman Khan is behind his arrest by Mumbai Police says, 'If I Die...' RBA

    'If I die...' Kamaal R Khan alleges Salman Khan is behind his arrest by Mumbai Police

    Berries to Kiwi: 7 fruits to keep skin hydrated for new year ATG EAI

    Berries to Kiwi: 7 fruits to keep skin hydrated for new year

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon