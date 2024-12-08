AP Dhillon after party: Urfi Javed to Orry and more Bollywood celebs at Arpita Khan's restaurant

Entertainment Desk. A glamorous after-show party for AP Dhillon was held at Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai restaurant, Mercii, attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

AP Dhillon's show was followed by a party at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's restaurant. Ori was seen hugging and kissing Urfi Javed at the party. Pooja Hegde's bold look was also seen.

article_image2

TV actress Aditi Bhatia also added a touch of boldness to the party. She was seen in a hot black dress.

article_image3

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Sharma, was seen with her husband, Ayush Sharma, at the party after AP Dhillon's show.

article_image4

Atul Agnihotri was seen with his wife Alvira and son at the party after AP Dhillon's show. The whole family also posed together.

article_image5

Karan Tacker and Arbaaz Khan were also seen at the party after AP Dhillon's show. Both were spotted in black outfits.

article_image6

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda and Veer Pahariya were also spotted at the party after AP Dhillon's show. Everyone posed for the photographers.

article_image7

Rakul Preet Singh was seen with husband Jackky Bhagnani at the party after AP Dhillon's show. The couple was spotted in all-black outfits.

article_image8

Orry and Urfi Javed were seen partying together at the party after AP Dhillon's show. These 10 new pairs created a buzz in 2024, one even earned 1000Cr+ 8 forgotten heroines of the 80s, 2 are raising children alone, 3 have become overweight

