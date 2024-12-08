AP Dhillon after party: Urfi Javed to Orry and more Bollywood celebs at Arpita Khan's restaurant

Entertainment Desk. A glamorous after-show party for AP Dhillon was held at Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai restaurant, Mercii, attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

AP Dhillon's show was followed by a party at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's restaurant. Ori was seen hugging and kissing Urfi Javed at the party. Pooja Hegde's bold look was also seen.

TV actress Aditi Bhatia also added a touch of boldness to the party. She was seen in a hot black dress.

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Sharma, was seen with her husband, Ayush Sharma, at the party after AP Dhillon's show.

Atul Agnihotri was seen with his wife Alvira and son at the party after AP Dhillon's show. The whole family also posed together.

Karan Tacker and Arbaaz Khan were also seen at the party after AP Dhillon's show. Both were spotted in black outfits.

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda and Veer Pahariya were also spotted at the party after AP Dhillon's show. Everyone posed for the photographers.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen with husband Jackky Bhagnani at the party after AP Dhillon's show. The couple was spotted in all-black outfits.

Orry and Urfi Javed were seen partying together at the party after AP Dhillon's show.

