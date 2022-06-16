Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma once lost her temper at Sunil Gavaskar for his 'sexist' remark

When legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar remarked on Virat Kohli's poor performance in IPL 2020, Anushka Sharma lost her cool.



Anushka Sharma has had to deal with the internet's wrath on multiple occasions due to Virat Kohli's poor performance on the cricket field. However, the actress became enraged when famed cricketer Sunil Gavaskar remarked on her. She slammed Gavaskar, calling his remark 'disgusting.'

Sunil Gavaskar made the statement during an IPL encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020, when Virat Kohli dropped KL Rahul on 83 and 89, respectively, and the latter went on to hit an unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls. "Inhone (Virat) lockdown me to bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai.” Gavaskar was heard saying during the live commentary.



While a Twitter user chastised Gavaskar for his remark, Anushka urged Gavaskar to clarify why he said something so 'disgusting' about her.



"That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game ? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," Anushka had said in her Instagram note.



After receiving backlash on social media, Gavaskar claimed that his remarks had been misconstrued and exaggerated. He said he was attempting to make the point that "no one, even Virat, had any practice in the lockdown."



"I'm not trying to be sexist. What can I do if it has been interpreted? "he said "I'll say it again: Where am I blaming her for? I'm not pointing the finger at her. I'm only pointing out that she was bowling to Virat in the video."