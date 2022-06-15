Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pictures: Esha Gupta's 7 hottest bikini pics; fans should not miss

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 7:53 PM IST

    Here are some videos and pictures of Aashram 3's star Esha Gupta that will make you run to the gym NOW
     

    Esha Gupta is a stunning actress who has starred in several films. The actor, now appearing alongside Bobby Deol in Aashram 3, previously disclosed that she was ordered to receive fair treatment and her nose sharpened. 
     

    Esha's appearance in Aashram 3 was greatly praised, and fans adored her portrayal of Sonia. Esha's character appears to support Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala, but she is there for her purposes. (Video)

    Esha made her Bollywood debut in the film Jannat 2. And the actress revealed some startling details from her early days.

    Esha, who has appeared in films such as Rustom, Raaz 3D, Chakravyuh, and others, revealed that she was requested to get her nose corrected and her complexion lightened during his early days. 

    That's right; you read that correctly. Esha Gupta, who is known for her somewhat dark and beautiful skin tone, was advised to use injections to make her complexion fairer. 
     

    Esha was extremely ignorant when she first began out in the profession and got carried away. "I researched the cost of such an injection and discovered that it would cost Rs 9000. I'm not going to identify them, but many of our actresses have fair complexion "The stunning co-star of Bobby Deol says, indicating her next move.
     

    Esha said to Prabhat Khabar that Bollywood actresses are under a lot of pressure to appear gorgeous. She also stated that she will never encourage her daughter to pursue a career as an actress since she would be subjected to the same pressure. Also Read: 777 Charlie: 7 reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty’s movie NOW

    Esha stated that she does not want to deprive herself of her right to live a normal and authentic life. "I'd like for her to become an athlete since she wouldn't have to study as much," she says. Radhika Apte, Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta, and other Bollywood actresses who were 'recommended' to have cosmetic surgery to seem more attractive. Also Read: Disha Patani oozes hotness in these latest cleavage flaunting selfies in bikini

