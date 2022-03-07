Anupam Kher Birthday: When he suffered facial paralysis during ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun’

Anupam Kher is celebrating his 67th birthday on Monday. An actor par excellence, Kher has given numerous blockbuster performances in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. But did you know that he suffered facial paralysis at one point in time?

Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher has been ruling Bollywood for quite some time now. Anupam has always entertained people with a variety of characters – be it a serious role or a funny one. The actor is celebrating his special day today, and on his 67th birthday, we bring you an old episode from his life where he revealed about him having facial paralysis.

Anupam Kher has struggled a lot for his acting career. When his career had started to pick up, the actor was thrown at many hindrances and challenges that came his way. He once disclosed the physical challenges he underwent in the initial days of his career.

Very few people know that he had facial paralysis during the movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'. But Anupam Kher never gave up on the idea of shooting for the film. He continued to fight with facial paralysis and was successful at beating it. Despite the doctor's advice, he did not stop shooting the film and continued shooting even after he faced difficulty. ALSO READ: Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings'

It was in Rajat Sharma's show 'Aapki Adalat', that Anupam Kher had disclosed about his facial paralysis. Recalling it, he said that once when he was at Anil Kapoor’s residence for dinner, his wife Sunita Kapoor highlighted that he wasn’t blinking from one eye. Kher thought that it must have been due to fatigue. However, the next day when he woke up and went to brush his teeth, water was coming out from one side.

Anupam Kher then went to Yash Chopra’s residence and told him about what was happening to him. The late filmmaker asked him to immediately visit the doctor.

Upon seeing Anupam Kher’s condition, they asked him to stop all his work for two complete months, prescribed him medicines and informed him that he has facial paralysis. ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor and Anupam Kher's hilarious birthday wishes for Parineeti Chopra have left the internet in splits

This had happened at the time when Anupam Kher was filming for 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'. The first thought that ran through Anupam Kher’s mind was that if he decides to ait at home, he will have to sit at home all his life. Thus, he decided the other way round and left for the shooting.

