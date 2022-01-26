  • Facebook
    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings'

    Anupam Kher posts a video in which his mother talks about PM Modi. She says that 'he does not need security, he has blessings' and also predicts the upcoming election results.

    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings'
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
    Today, on January 26, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Many Indian celebrities took to their social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans on the celebratory occasion. Likewise, actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and dropped a video of his mother, Dulari Kher, who watched the grand parade held at Rajpath. 

    In the video, Anupam's mother, Dulari can praise the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi. Dulari can also say that PM Modi 'does not need security' as he has 'blessings'; it was the reference to the PM Modi security violation that took place recently in Punjab. 

    Dulari was very happy seeing PM Modi wearing a colourful cap and a scarf. She called Modi a nice man, which is why God has given him everything. "He will also win the vote (in the forthcoming elections), I can assure you that," Dulari predicts.

    "He must be a very decent man. Anupam interferes and asks his mother, "He is perfect for the nation right?" Dulari nods and says, "Of course, the man who is good at home and for others, he doesn't have two-three characters. Anupam also asks Dulari to give him blessings and she happily says, "Yes, yes. Definitely. He does not need security as he has blessings of people," she finished. 

    Also Read | Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Also Read | Republic Day 2022: India's first woman Rafale jet pilot Shivangi Singh part of Air Force tableau

    Sharing the video, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! I asked my mother, Dulari about today's Republic Day parade. And I am sharing with you the things she said about you (Modi). Mother's words come from the heart. According to her, you do not need protection. Blessings of her and such other mothers are always with you. Happy Republic Day!!🙏🇮🇳 #DulariRocks."

    Watch the video here
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
