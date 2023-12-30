Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Animal to Pushpa-6 movies Rashmika Mandanna's fans should watch

    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    As Rashmika Mandanna completed seven years in Indian cinema, let's take a look at the actor's iconic characters.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna is at the pinnacle of her profession. The prominent woman of Indian cinema has completed seven great years in the entertainment industry, working on films in various languages, many of which were blockbusters. 

    Aside from that, Rashmika has provided fans and spectators with a few famous personalities that have left a particular place in their hearts. As she celebrates seven years in Indian film, let's take a look at the characters she helped to make famous:

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Saanvi Joseph in Kirik Party
    Released in 2016, Kirik Party featured Rashmika as Saanvi Joseph. She is easily that pin-up girl in college and she breathes her path. While the film was a fun college drama, Her beautiful and cute portrayal of Shanvi surely reminded all the guys of their unforgettable crush from college days.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Divya in Varisu
    In this year's one of the biggest blockbuster, 'Varisu', the actress played the character of Divya in the film. The actress puts her adorableness, charm, and cuteness on the front and performs excellently in this family drama.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Gitanjali in Animal
    Rashmika Mandanna is seen playing the character of Gitanjali in the recently released Animal. The leading actress gave a top-rated performance in the film, and the audiences praised her performance as it went well with the narrative. She was in a completely new dimension this time on big screens. The character has a special place in the masses' hearts.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pushpa 1 Srivali
    Srivali from the movie 'Pushpa 1: The Rise' is Rashmika's most famous character. She impresses with her great skill as a small-town girl and produces one of the most excellent performances. The character became a household name among the masses. The masses widely accepted her dance moves, dialogues, and on-screen chemistry with Allu Arjun. They are eager to see more of her on-screen in the highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' which will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

    article_image6

    Geetha Govindam in Geetha Govindam
    The list of iconic characters of Rashmika starts with her portrayal as Geeta in 2018's movie, 'Geetha Govindam'. The actress delivered a performance that spoke to today's Gen Z girls. On the one hand, the character is adorable, but on the other hand, it is adult. She performed admirably in the film, and her reactions at the end of emotional passages demonstrate her exceptional acting talent.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lilly in Dear Comrade
    Rashmika, as Lilly, steals the limelight with her career-best performance in Dear Comrade. She is cute and beautiful at the same time but is vulnerable and broken. All these emotions are shown spectacularly by Rashmika. She, along with Vijay, make the film work in many ways.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tara Bhalla in Goodbye
    Rashmika was seen playing the character of Tara Bhalla in Goodbye. The actress shared screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and indeed booked a significant impact with her brilliant performance. The actress was seen dwelling on different emotions and truly nailed it all.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaikottai Valiban's song 'Raakk' out: Mohanlal enchants audiences with his captivating vocals - Watch SHG

    Malaikottai Valiban's song 'Raakk' out: Mohanlal enchants audiences with his captivating vocals - Watch

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare plan lavish reception after wedding SHG

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare plan lavish reception after wedding

    Watch Thalapathy Vijay provide aid to flood victims in Tuticorin; fans praise his gesture SHG

    Watch: Thalapathy Vijay provide aid to flood victims in Tuticorin; fans praise his gesture

    Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu-starrer trailer speculated to release on THIS date SHG

    Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu-starrer trailer speculated to release on THIS date

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside BB house; rushed to hospital SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside BB house; rushed to hospital

    Recent Stories

    Malaikottai Valiban's song 'Raakk' out: Mohanlal enchants audiences with his captivating vocals - Watch SHG

    Malaikottai Valiban's song 'Raakk' out: Mohanlal enchants audiences with his captivating vocals - Watch

    Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Guntur, video viral (WATCH) AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Guntur, video viral (WATCH)

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare plan lavish reception after wedding SHG

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare plan lavish reception after wedding

    Munnar to Alleppey-7 New Year weekend getaways from Kerala RBA

    Munnar to Alleppey-7 New Year weekend getaways from Kerala

    Kerala: Kochi Metro, Water Metro to extend services on New Year's Eve; Check timings anr

    Kerala: Kochi Metro, Water Metro to extend services on New Year's Eve; Check timings

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon